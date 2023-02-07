Mathews is questionable for Wednesday against the Kings with left big toe soreness.
Mathews missed the previous two games for Houston and remains day-to-day. He usually sees minutes in the teens with Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) still on the sidelines, but a larger role is possible soon with Eric Gordon a candidate to be moved at the deadline.
