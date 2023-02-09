The Rockets traded Mathews (toe) and Bruno Fernando to the Hawks in exchange for Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two second-round picks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mathews is averaging 4.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.4 minutes across 45 games for Houston this season. He is unlikely to receive significant playing time in Atlanta and could be a candidate to be waived.