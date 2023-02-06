Mathews (toe) didn't participate in Houston's morning shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Kings, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mathews landed on the injury report Sunday as questionable due to a sore left big toe, and the sharpshooter is trending toward missing at least one game due to the issue. He sat out in a coach's decision in the Rockets' previous contest Saturday, so his availability shouldn't have a major impact on head coach Stephen Silas' rotation.