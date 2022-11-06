Mathews supplied nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
Mathews played a season-high 18 minutes in the loss, hitting three triples with very little else. Despite a few bright spots last season, it's clear Mathews is not a big part of the Rockets' future plans. Outside of being a possible 3-point streamer, Mathews can be safely left on the wire.
