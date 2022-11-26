Mathews closed with 20 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 128-122 victory over Atlanta.
Mathews came out of nowhere to deliver his best performance of the season, as he cleared the 20-minute plateau for the first time in 2022-23 and scored in double digits for the first time as well. He's not expected to hold a sizable role off the bench going forward and fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to produce at this rate on a regular basis, but there's a chance he might have earned some extra minutes for the upcoming games given how good he looked in this win.
