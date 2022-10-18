Mathews isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks.
Mathews was sidelined for the Rockets' preseason finale due to an illness, but he's since cleared the aliment and will be good to go for the season opener. In his first season with Houston last year, the undrafted sharpshooter out of Lipscomb posted 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.3 minutes across 65 appearances (33 starts).
More News
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Out with illness•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Explodes for 22 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Moves back to bench•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Uninvolved in loss•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Contract for 2022-23 guaranteed•