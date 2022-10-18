Mathews isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks.

Mathews was sidelined for the Rockets' preseason finale due to an illness, but he's since cleared the aliment and will be good to go for the season opener. In his first season with Houston last year, the undrafted sharpshooter out of Lipscomb posted 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.3 minutes across 65 appearances (33 starts).