Mathews accumulated 23 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Jazz.

In the third quarter, Mathews checked back into the game and never left as the Rockets erased Utah's 13-point lead. MAthews' 23 points matched a season-high and it was his second-best night beyond the arc with five threes. After a three-game drought, Mathews has come alive with two excellent stat lines this week. He may be in line to extend that streak Friday, as the Warriors continue to play without Draymond Green.