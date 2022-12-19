Mathews (illness) will remain out Monday against the Spurs.
Mathews will miss a second straight game as he battles a non-COVID illness. He hasn't been much of a fantasy consideration this season, so his absence Monday won't have a major impact on the Rockets' rotation.
More News
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Sits out practice Sunday•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Absent Saturday•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Only 11 minutes in win•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Explodes for 20 points•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Drops three triples in loss•
-
Rockets' Garrison Mathews: Surprising scoring production•