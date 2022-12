Mathews logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Mavericks.

Mathews resurfaced from a three-game absence due to illness Friday but may not have been in full form, failing to score while only attempting one shot. He's not worthy of a roster spot in most fantasy formats but can post an occasional outburst.