Mathews finished Monday's 132-123 double-overtime win over Philadelphia with five points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two steals in 11 minutes.

Mathews played only 11 minutes in the victory, the fewest he has played in almost three weeks. Despite having the ability to crush from the 3-point line, Mathews' role is far too volatile for managers to trust. At best, he can have some limited streaming appeal, but even that is typically reliant on injuries to other players.