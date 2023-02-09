Matthews (toe) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Matthews was initially handed a questionable tag after missing Houston's previous two games with left big toe soreness but will ultimately be sidelined for a third straight. Matthews' next chance to play will come Friday in Miami.
