Mathews won't play in Friday's preseason game against Indiana due to an illness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mathews appeared in three games during the preseason and averaged 2.7 points in 14.2 minutes per game. It's not yet clear whether his illness will impact his availability to begin the regular season.
