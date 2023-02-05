Mathews is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to left big toe soreness.
Mathews was a DNP-CD for Saturday's game against the Thunder, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Monday. If he's sidelined, Josh Christopher could see a slight uptick in playing time.
