Mathews had his two-way deal converted to a four-year contract worth more than $8 million Friday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Mathews has spent the last month with Houston and took on a starting role in each of the last 11 games. During his time as a starter, he averaged 14.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per contest. He should continue to see plenty of run for the Rockets after Danuel House (ankle) was waived Friday.
