Mathews registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 135-115 loss to Sacramento.

Mathews entered Wednesday having played just 12 minutes and scored just three points over his previous two games combined, but his court time jumped to 18 minutes against Sacramento. The fourth-year pro took advantage of the opportunity by registering his highest scoring output since he put up 20 points against Atlanta on Nov. 25. All of Mathews' points came from deep Wednesday, as he shot an efficient 4-for-6 from three-point range. Considering Mathews was averaging just 3.6 points on 29.8 percent shooting over his 17 games prior to Wednesday's showing, there's no reason for fantasy managers to seek him out on the waiver wire.