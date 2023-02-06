Mathews (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Kings.
Mathews will miss a second straight contest due to a sore left big toe. He sat out in a coach's decision during the Rockets' previous contest Saturday, so his lack of availability Monday shouldn't have a major impact on head coach Stephen Silas' rotation.
