Mathews (illness) didn't practice Sunday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mathews hasn't yet been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, but he'll likely need to participate in shootaround that day to have a shot at ending his one-game absence. Even if he's available to play Monday, Mathews is likely to hold only a small role in the rotation.
