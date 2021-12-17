Mathews tallied 17 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes Thursday's in a loss to the Knicks.

Mathews entered the contest with just six points on 1-for-12 shooting over his previous two games, so Thursday can be considered a nice bounce-back performance. The 25-year-old chipped in seven boards to supplement his scoring, though he didn't register any defensive stats. Mathews is averaging a career-best 28.8 minutes per game on the campaign, and he is posting 12.3 points, 3.5 boards, 2.6 three-pointers and 0.7 steals per contest.