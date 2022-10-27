Mathews ended with 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Jazz.

Mathews put up double figures in the scoring column for the first time in five contests, and he did so with limited attempts from the field. He also recorded his first steal of the season. Mathews is firmly in a bench role and is averaging 3.6 points and 0.8 rebounds in 13.6 minutes through the first five matchups of the 2022-23 campaign.