Mathews (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Mathews has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing the previous three games due to a non-COVID illness. The 26-year-old guard may receive extended minutes, with Eric Gordon (thumb) and Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out.
