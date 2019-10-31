Rockets' Gary Clark: Another DNP Wednesday
Clark did not leave the Houston bench Wednesday, a common theme thus far for the G-League journeyman.
Clark remained on the bench Wednesday and appears set for another season in the G-League. Clark played sporadically for the Rockets last season but is typically only called upon in emergency situations. There has been no indication he will be joining the regular rotation anytime soon and he is unlikely to have any fantasy value this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.