Clark was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Clark will rejoin the big club ahead of Friday's game against the Clippers with Danuel House (shoulder) unlikely to play. Across four games in the G League this season, Clark is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 36.8 minutes.