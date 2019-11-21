Rockets' Gary Clark: Back with Rockets
Clark was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Clark will rejoin the big club ahead of Friday's game against the Clippers with Danuel House (shoulder) unlikely to play. Across four games in the G League this season, Clark is averaging 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 36.8 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.