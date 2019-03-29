Clark was assigned to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Vipers in the Western Conference semifinals of the G League playoffs Friday, Clark will join the team and likely see some extended in-game action. Clark has been a limited member of the team's rotation recently, so he will likely play in all of the Vipers' playoff games until season's end.

