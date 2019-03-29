Rockets' Gary Clark: Back with Vipers
Clark was assigned to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With the Vipers in the Western Conference semifinals of the G League playoffs Friday, Clark will join the team and likely see some extended in-game action. Clark has been a limited member of the team's rotation recently, so he will likely play in all of the Vipers' playoff games until season's end.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.