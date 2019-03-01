Clark collected 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 win over the Heat.

Clark drew the start in place of Eric Gordon (knee) and filled in capably, amassing a career high scoring total while matching his career high in made threes. This is the first time since Jan. 21 that Clark has earned double-digit minutes, and he has appeared in only five of the 16 games since then. With a couple days off in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Celtics, it's possible Gordon and/or Iman Shumpert (calf) will be ready to return to the lineup. However, if either or both of the veteran wings can't give it a go, Clark could once again earn decent minutes.