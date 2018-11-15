Rockets' Gary Clark: Cleared to play Thursday
Clark (hip) will play Thursday against the Warriors, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic Houston reports.
Clark entered Thursday questionable with a bruised hip, but he's been cleared to play after getting through warmups with no issues. The undrafted rookie will assume his usual role off the bench; through 12 games this season, Clark is averaging 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds across 15.8 minutes.
