Clark will come off the bench Saturday against the Lakers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

After being in the starting five for one game, coach Mike D'Antoni has changed his tune, and James Ennis will start at power forward. Clark should still see solid run, however. Over his past four games, he's averaging 4.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.

