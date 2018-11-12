Rockets' Gary Clark: Grabs career-high eight boards in Sunday's win
Clark collected six points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Pacers.
Clark finished with career highs in rebounding and minutes. With a dark cloud hanging over Carmelo Anthony (illness) in regards to his role going forward, Clark could be in line for more time and fits a similar mold as P.J. Tucker and James Ennis as a 3-and-D wing with the size and versatility to defend multiple positions. Clark is also more experienced than the average rookie, having played four years at Cincinnati. Nevertheless, expectations should be tempered, as Clark is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?