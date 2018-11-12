Clark collected six points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Pacers.

Clark finished with career highs in rebounding and minutes. With a dark cloud hanging over Carmelo Anthony (illness) in regards to his role going forward, Clark could be in line for more time and fits a similar mold as P.J. Tucker and James Ennis as a 3-and-D wing with the size and versatility to defend multiple positions. Clark is also more experienced than the average rookie, having played four years at Cincinnati. Nevertheless, expectations should be tempered, as Clark is best reserved for use in deeper leagues.