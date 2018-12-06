Clark signed a three-year, $3.7M deal with the Rockets on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The contract is fully guaranteed this season, half guaranteed in '19-20 with incentives to make it full, and guarantee date in '20-21.

Clark was previously on a one-year deal with the team, but has emerged into enough of a contributor for the Rockets to extend a bigger contract. While he's shooting just 29.9 percent from the field and 27.1 from deep, his defensive abilities have allowed him to see 17.0 minutes per night.

