Rockets' Gary Clark: Inks two-way with Rockets
Clark and the Rockets have agreed to terms on a two-way contract, USA Today reports.
The reigning ACC Player of the Year went undrafted, but he'll land in Houston and will presumably be a part of the team's summer league roster. A four-year player at Cincinnati, Clark averaged 12.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game as a senior.
