Rockets' Gary Clark: Listed as questionable
Clark is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Clark is dealing with a bruised hip and his status will be updated after shootaround Thursday. The undrafted rookie played just 15 minutes in Tuesday's win over Denver, his fewest in any game since Nov. 2.
