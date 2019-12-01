Rockets' Gary Clark: Logs 24 minutes in Saturday's win
Clark tallied three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.
Clark has combined to play 53 minutes across his last two appearances, this after combining for nine minutes across his first four appearances this season. Danuel House (illness) and Eric Gordon (knee) were sidelined for this one, and Clark could be in line for another decent load of minutes during Tuesday's matchup versus the Spurs.
