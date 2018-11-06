Clark played 24 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 98-94 win over the Pacers, finishing with six points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

An undrafted rookie out of Cincinnati, Clark has parlayed a strong training camp and preseason into a key spot in the Houston rotation in the early stages of the campaign. Heralded as a defensive standout during his time in college, Clark has lived up to that reputation thus far in Houston, as he's averaging 2.8 blocks and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes. Clark is unlikely to approach that level of playing time in 2018-19 with more established commodities in P.J. Tucker, Carmelo Anthony, James Ennis and Gerald Green on hand to fill minutes at either forward spot, but the 21-year-old offers some fantasy intrigue, particularly in deeper dynasty leagues. In addition to his defensive exploits, Clark has fired off 27 three-point attempts in 91 total minutes, though he's only hit eight of them (29.6 percent).