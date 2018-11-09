Clark produced three points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds and a block in 27 minutes Thursday against the Thunder.

The rookie recorded a season high 27 minutes but was able to produce. His minute load has steadily increased over the past seven games as the Rockets are clearly grasping for someone to help them get into gear in the midst of a slow start. Clark outplayed Carmelo Anthony on Thursday, and if the Rockets continue to struggle, there is a possibility he eats into Anthony's playing time even more especially considering he offers more on the defensive end at this point in his career.