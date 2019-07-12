Clark tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals and three assists across 25 minutes in Thursday's 87-78 win over the Jazz in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Clark spent most of last season in the G-LEague but was called up sporadically to join the Rockets' rotation. While tonight's stat line was encouraging for 6-8 Cincinnati product, he'll need to outpace the other backcourt candidates to gain a seat on the Rockets' bench.