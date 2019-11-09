Rockets' Gary Clark: Posts 28 shot attempts in win
Clark amassed 27 points (11-28 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's G League win over Austin.
Clark let loose from all over the court Friday, translating 28 shot attempts into 27 inefficient points. It was encouraging to see the second-year forward contribute on the defensive side of the ball as much as he did Friday, though one would expect Clark, who saw action in 52 games for the Rockets last year, to be a bit more selective with his offensive approach.
