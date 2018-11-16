Clark contributed nine points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes during Thursday's 107-86 win over the Warriors.

Clark was listed as questionable with a bruised hip but ultimately was able to give it a go. His numbers have been up and down over the last five games, but he continues to earn no shortage of minutes, especially now that the Carmelo Anthony situation has been resolved. With the Rockets looking to turn up the dial defensively, Clark is a quality fit, especially considering he can also knock down spot-up threes as well.