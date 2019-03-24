Rockets' Gary Clark: Recalled from G League
Clark was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clark was sent down to play with the Vipers in Saturday's regular season finale, but he's now back with the NBA club for Sunday's game in New Orleans. Clark has not been a part of Houston's regular rotation.
