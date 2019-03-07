Rockets' Gary Clark: Recalled from G League
Clark was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Clark was sent down to the G League to participate in the Rio Grande Valley Vipers' contest on Wednesday. He'll participate in the Rockets' practice on Thursday and could play Friday against the 76ers.
