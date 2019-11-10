Rockets' Gary Clark: Returns from G League
Clark was recalled from the G League on Sunday, reports.
Clark spent nearly a full week with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers after failing to see the floor for the Rockets over the first two weeks of the season. He went for 27 points in Friday's game against Austin, but he's unlikely to be a regular contributor at the NBA level.
