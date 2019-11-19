Rockets' Gary Clark: Sent back to Rio Grande Valley
The Rockets assigned Clark to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Clark rejoined Houston in the middle of last week when the Rockets required more frontcourt depth while Clint Capela was sidelined for two games with a concussion. The second-year forward logged nothing more than garbage-time action in the Rockets' past three games, and with Capela cleared to play again, Houston won't have many opportunities available for Clark. As a result, Clark will head to the G League to pick up more meaningful minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...