The Rockets assigned Clark to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Clark rejoined Houston in the middle of last week when the Rockets required more frontcourt depth while Clint Capela was sidelined for two games with a concussion. The second-year forward logged nothing more than garbage-time action in the Rockets' past three games, and with Capela cleared to play again, Houston won't have many opportunities available for Clark. As a result, Clark will head to the G League to pick up more meaningful minutes.