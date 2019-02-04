Rockets' Gary Clark: Shuttled back to G League
Clark was assigned to the G League on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Clark has recently fallen out of Houston's rotation, appearing in just two of the previous five games -- and totaling four minutes in those contests -- so he'll head to the G League for the time being for some more consistent run. Across 36 appearances with the Rockets this season, Clark is averaging 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14.6 minutes.
