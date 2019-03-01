Rockets' Gary Clark: Starting Thursday vs. Heat
Clark will start in Thursday's matchup with Miami, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clark is filling in for Eric Gordon (knee) Thursday. The team initially announced that Gerald Green would start but then shifted to Clark, who hasn't played more than two minutes in a single game in a month. Look for Clark to see an uptick in minutes with Green and Austin Rivers also seeing added time off the bench.
