Rockets' Gary Clark: Starting Wednesday
Clark will start Wednesday against the Nets, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Coach Mike D'Antoni doesn't seem to have liked what he saw from Nene starting at center during Monday's game against the Grizzlies, so he'll opt to go with a small-ball lineup. Clark will enter the starting five while P.J. Tucker gets pushed to center. Clark is averaging 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds across 15.4 minutes. It's not immediately clear if this change will be set in stone until the return of Clint Capela (thumb).
