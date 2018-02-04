Green registered 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 win over the Cavaliers.

The veteran swingman saw some extended run in the blowout victory and parlayed it into his third straight double-digit scoring effort. Green is currently seeing a healthy dose of minutes due to the absences of Trevor Ariza (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (back), but how much opportunity he'll see when both of those players are back at full health remains to be seen. In the interim, he remains a viable short-term fix for those in need of help in scoring and three-pointers.