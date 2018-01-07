Rockets' Gerald Green: Bench-leading scoring total in loss
Green supplied 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Pistons.
Green continues to serve as an excellent source of offense on the second unit, as he's now averaged 19.8 points over five of the six games he's suited up in a Rockets uniform for. The sharpshooting veteran is unquestionably prone to fire away whenever he's on the court, as he's posted no fewer than Saturday's 14 shot attempts in the last three contests and also tallied 10 in another game. While he saw a four-game streak of at least 50.0 percent shooting from three-point range come to an end Saturday, Green is expected to continue enjoying plenty of minutes and usage on a team that urgently needs to replace the scoring potency that James Harden (hamstring) normally brings to the table.
