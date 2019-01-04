Rockets' Gerald Green: Bench's leading scorer in OT win
Green generated 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Green's scoring total led the Rockets' second unit, and all three of his triples came in the midst of Houston's big second-half comeback. The veteran had been mired in a recent multi-game shooting slump, but he's bounced back to drain half of his 24 attempts over the last pair of contests, a sample which includes an impressive nine three-pointers. Green's long-distance prowess should particularly continue to come in handy while both Chris Paul (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (knee) remain sidelined, absences that create a significant offensive void.
