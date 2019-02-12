Green scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 120-104 win over the Mavericks.

While his overall production continues to run hot and cold -- Green has dropped 25 points twice already in February, but scored in single digits in the other seven of his nine previous games -- the veteran wing has drained at least one three-pointer in 27 straight contests, even if he doesn't offer enough in other categories to be a fantasy asset in most formats.