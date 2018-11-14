Rockets' Gerald Green: 'Could be' back Thursday
Green (ankle), according to coach Mike D'Antoni, "could be" available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is far from an official designation, but it appears Green is questionable for Thursday's contest after missing Sunday's game against the Pacers. More information may emerge Wednesday.
