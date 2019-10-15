Rockets' Gerald Green: Could miss entire season
Green's broken foot is worse than expected and the team is concerned he'll miss the entire 2019-20 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It was initially thought that Green would be out for a few months due to a broken left foot, but Houston is now reporting that the guard is in danger of missing the entire year while on the mend. He'll likely need to undergo further testing before the team announces a concrete timetable for his return, but the internal fear is that he has a Lisfranc fracture. Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Gary Clark and Thabo Sefolosha will all be in the mix for extended playing time with Green out.
