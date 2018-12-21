Rockets' Gerald Green: Disappointing effort Thursday
Green totaled just five points, six rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 loss to Miami.
Green could be in line for an uptick in playing time after Chris Paul (hamstring) re-injured his hamstring. There is no clear pickup in the aftermath of the injury but Green could receive a small boost and is worth keeping an eye on as a three-point specialist.
